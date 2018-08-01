Getty Image

Daryl Morey’s quest to turn the Rockets into a team that can beat the Golden State Warriors has led to some pretty active offseasons in Houston over the last few years. Just this summer alone, the Rockets notably lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute and brought in Michael Carter-Williams and James Enis. Add in the long-rumored signing of Carmelo Anthony and Houston is going to look quite different when it takes the floor to kick off the 2018-19 campaign.

But in the midst of all this movement, the team’s two pillars remain. James Harden is in for the long haul, which Chris Paul signed a four-year extension with the Rockets this summer. In the eyes of the MVP, keeping that core gives him optimism that the team will figure things out as the season goes along.

Harden spoke with Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post during the USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas last week and expressed confidence when he was asked about the Rockets potentially taking a step back.

“No. You can go back to articles and conversations and people said, ‘Me and Chris can’t play together.’ [Then] we were the number one [team] in the NBA,” Harden said with a laugh after Team USA practice last week. “Obviously, you can look at a roster and look at different players and say that. But you have to be on that court and you’ve got to be in the trenches and be in the war. “Eventually we will figure it out. We have enough leadership in that locker room and a great coaching staff to figure that out.”

While Morey has said the Rockets will prioritize getting homecourt advantage in the postseason, the most important thing is knocking off Golden State once they get there. Based on what Harden has to say, he has no concerns about the ability to do that no matter who is or is not on the team when that time comes.

