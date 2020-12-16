For the first time since a prolonged absence from the Houston Rockets that included a trade demand and several photos and videos showing him partying across the country without a mask, James Harden spoke with the media on Wednesday after making his preseason debut on Tuesday night.

Naturally, his absence from Rockets training camp came up, and Harden explained that he was in Atlanta and Las Vegas rather than Houston not to party or make a show of his dismay with the organization, but to work out.

James Harden on what he was doing in Atlanta in Vegas during training camp: "I was just training." For what? "The start of the NBA season." Why in Atlanta and Vegas instead of Houston? "My personal trainers." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) December 16, 2020

When Harden was asked to clarify why he couldn’t just work out in Houston, he merely said “my personal trainers.”

James harden has an exchange about why he was in Atlanta “I was just training." For what? "The start of the NBA season." Why there when they were starting training camp in Houston? "Just my personal trainers." pic.twitter.com/dT5xLEYRTj — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 16, 2020

The superstar’s conditioning became a trending topic on Tuesday when jokes were flying about a pregame pic of Harden from an unflattering angle, but, then again, that seems to be an annual tradition and has never seemed to stop him from producing some of the best regular season stats in recent memory.

As for his request, Harden also told reporters that he has not yet had a conversation with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone since returning to camp. Despite expanding his list of desired landing spots, Houston has yet to give in and execute a Harden trade until they get back what they want.

Nevertheless, despite all the chaos and folks talking out of the side of their mouths, Harden reiterated that playing in Houston’s preseason game on Tuesday against San Antonio felt good and that he is focused on the task at hand with the Rockets.

James Harden: "Right now, I'm just focused on being here." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 16, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Harden will get what he wants and be traded out of Houston by the time the regular season starts or if this will drag into the regular season like the Jimmy Butler fiasco did in Minnesota two years ago, but Harden at the very least is now suiting up for the Rockets and seems like he’ll play there until he’s moved — it just might produce a number of awkward moments until his wish is granted.