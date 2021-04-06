For nearly two months, the Brooklyn Nets have operated without Kevin Durant as a result of a hamstring strain. On Tuesday, word broke that Durant is likely to make his return on Wednesday but, within just a few minutes of that positive news, the Nets revealed that James Harden will miss time with a hamstring issue.

Harden missed Brooklyn’s first two games of April with a right hamstring injury and, on Monday, the former NBA MVP appeared for only four minutes in a win over the New York Knicks. From there, Harden underwent an MRI and it was revealed that he has what the team is calling a right hamstring strain, and he will be re-evaluated again in approximately ten days.

MEDICAL UPDATE: James Harden underwent an MRI earlier today which revealed a right hamstring strain. Harden will continue to rehab the hamstring and will be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days. pic.twitter.com/Up1TXYaahQ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 6, 2021

Since joining the Nets, Harden has appeared in 25 games and he is playing at an obscenely high level. He leads the NBA in assists (10.9 per game) this season, and he is putting up 25.4 points, 11.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game in a Brooklyn uniform.

Even without Durant, Brooklyn has been able to rack up wins, with both Harden and Kyrie Irving fully capable of carrying the offensive load for the team’s most dynamic scoring unit. It certainly isn’t ideal to have Harden battling an injury in April but, at the same time, Brooklyn is uniquely set up to withstand a short-term absence, and allowing him to fully recover before the stretch run and the playoffs is the best course of action for both player and team.