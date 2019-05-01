James Harden Left Game 2 Against The Warriors After Being Hit In The Eye By Draymond

04.30.19 2 hours ago

TNT

Game 2 started in positive fashion for the Golden State Warriors, with the team flying around defensively and forcing turnovers to take early control against the Houston Rockets. However, that positive mojo was derailed to some degree within the first four minutes of action, when Steph Curry was forced to the locker room with an apparent left hand injury.

Mercifully, Curry returned quickly after being diagnosed with a dislocated finger but, almost immediately after, the Rockets suffered an injury of their own when reigning MVP James Harden took a shot to the face from Draymond Green, leaving with an ice pack over his left eye.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#James Harden#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 13 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP