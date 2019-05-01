TNT

Game 2 started in positive fashion for the Golden State Warriors, with the team flying around defensively and forcing turnovers to take early control against the Houston Rockets. However, that positive mojo was derailed to some degree within the first four minutes of action, when Steph Curry was forced to the locker room with an apparent left hand injury.

Mercifully, Curry returned quickly after being diagnosed with a dislocated finger but, almost immediately after, the Rockets suffered an injury of their own when reigning MVP James Harden took a shot to the face from Draymond Green, leaving with an ice pack over his left eye.