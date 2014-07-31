James Harden Lights Up Drew League In Week 11

After 11 weeks of stellar basketball at the Drew League, 28 teams have been narrowed down to 16 who have earned their place in the knockout format of the playoffs. Already 15 of the 16 playoff spots have been determined as the Drew entered its final week of regular season action. But that did extinguish the the always competitive and explosive play that went down in Week 11.

All-Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens returned to the Drew for the Robin Hood Project in their Saturday matchup against Hank’s Cheaters 2. However, T.O.’s Robin Hood Project couldn’t stop Casper Ware’s 25-point performance, as they fell to Hank’s Cheaters 2, 84-69.

Pistons’ point guard Brandon Jennings did not hit the 50-point mark after two consecutive weeks of scoring 50 points at the Drew, but his performance was nonetheless excellent. A week away from the Drew didn’t stifle his momentum as he dropped 33 points in the Clozers’ – who also had San Antonio Spurs’ Austin Daye in uniform – win over C.A.B.C.

With a playoff spot on the line for the winner of the Week 11 battle between SoleClinics and No Shnacks, SoleClinics brought in some star power for the game. NBA all-star James Harden made his first appearance as a player at the Drew this summer. Despite the L.A. native putting on a show, Harden’s SoleClinics lost the game, and the last spot in the Drew League playoffs went to No Shnacks.

Coming off his newly inked contract with the Lakers, Los Angeles native Nick Young suited up for the M.H.P. squad, and put up 26 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in a win over LA Hoop. However, it was Swaggy P’s M.H.P. teammate, Victor Rudd, who stole the spotlight with his 29 points and 16 rebounds. For his performance, Rudd was named as a Top Performer at the Drew for the third week in a row.

La Familia once again entered their face-off with Cheaters with NBA heavyweights. The Toronto Raptors Amir Johnson, Terrence Ross, and Jonas Valanciunas joined Drew League regular Metta World Peace in gearing up for La Familia. Yet, the star-studded La Familia crew could not top the Cheaters, finishing the regular season with a 78-73 loss.

While the buzz at the Drew this weekend surrounded Harden’s appearance, former NBA and Euroleague player Bobby Brown (no, not the R&B singer) earned Player of the Week honors with 37 points and six assists in his team’s (Problems) win against the Jaguars.

Check out the highlights from Week 11 at the Drew League featuring the players previously mentioned plus Baron Davis, Kendrick Harris, Daniel Hamilton and Julian Wright. Keep an eye out for Dime’s favorite plays of the Drew’s weekend: Terrence Ross’ filthy alley-oop finish and Nanzo Valentine getting the sweet dish then throwing down a ridiculous facial.

