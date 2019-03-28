The Rockets Will Give Fans ‘Vote For James Harden’ Shirts Because ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Will Never Die

03.27.19 45 mins ago

Twitter/HoustonRockets

With the NBA season winding down that means everybody is starting to gear up for the playoffs. It also means that players and teams are going to start making their award cases for the various end of season awards.

This year’s MVP race seems to be coming down to a two person finish with James Harden of the Rockets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks squarely ahead of the pack. There’s a chance of the Thunder’s Paul George pushing himself back into the race with a late push, but a recent injury has slowed him down and likely put him out of the running.

As all these players try to make their cases on the court, their teams are attempting to make one off of it. Sometimes that requires viral marketing. Which is why the Rockets have chosen to go with an old classic. The “Vote For X” t-shirts. A reference to the cult classic movie Napoleon Dynamite and their “Vote For Pedro” t-shirt. For the Rockets, they want everybody to “Vote for Harden.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP