Twitter/HoustonRockets

With the NBA season winding down that means everybody is starting to gear up for the playoffs. It also means that players and teams are going to start making their award cases for the various end of season awards.

This year’s MVP race seems to be coming down to a two person finish with James Harden of the Rockets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks squarely ahead of the pack. There’s a chance of the Thunder’s Paul George pushing himself back into the race with a late push, but a recent injury has slowed him down and likely put him out of the running.

As all these players try to make their cases on the court, their teams are attempting to make one off of it. Sometimes that requires viral marketing. Which is why the Rockets have chosen to go with an old classic. The “Vote For X” t-shirts. A reference to the cult classic movie Napoleon Dynamite and their “Vote For Pedro” t-shirt. For the Rockets, they want everybody to “Vote for Harden.”