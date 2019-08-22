Getty Image

The MVP race for the 2018-19 NBA season wasn’t particularly exciting, as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ran away with the award over the remainder of the field. It was a deserved honor, as Antetokounmpo was a force on both ends of the floor for a Milwaukee squad that ended the regular season with the best record in the league.

Antetokounmpo received 78 of the 101 first-place votes cast in the race, with all of the remaining votes going to Houston Rockets ace James Harden. To his credit, Harden was excellent last year, but was unable to become the league’s first back-to-back MVP since Steph Curry.

Harden was asked about the MVP race during a radio appearance on 97.9 The Box, and made it clear that while he believed he had a special season, he posits he fell victim to a narrative surrounding Antetokounmpo.