James Harden Says There Are NBA Mom Meetings To ‘Talk About Their Sons Behind Our Backs’

04.12.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

James Harden has the Houston Rockets primed for a run at an NBA title, even in a Western Conference where the Golden State Warriors still loom large.

The NBA world can be fickle, and competition can easily get in the way of friendship when the postseason begins. But Harden says there’s another danger lucking out there for NBA stars: their mothers.

The Rockets superstar and presumptive NBA MVP was profiled in GQ and shared a delightful truth of modern NBA life: players’ moms get together and form friendships of their own. But that isn’t always a good thing if you’re a bad son.

