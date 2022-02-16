James Harden’s trade to the Philadelphia 76ers is all done and dusted, and now, the former league MVP gets the thing that he’s apparently wanted for more than a year. Harden’s trade from the Brooklyn Nets wasn’t exactly the most amicable of splits, but ultimately, both teams got better — Brooklyn got a package of picks and players, most notably Ben Simmons — while the Sixers got the sort of standout perimeter player Joel Embiid has never had in his NBA career.

While Harden isn’t going to play for a minute as he continues to come back from a hamstring injury that Tracy McGrady doesn’t think is real, he was in attendance for Philly’s game against the Boston Celtics. He even got to do the team’s pregame honor of ringing a mini Liberty Bell at mid-court as the fans at the Wells Fargo Center cheered on.

for the first time, your bell ringer… Philadelphia 76er…JAMES HARDEN!! pic.twitter.com/6dZR5kvfyW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 16, 2022

You might notice that Harden’s wearing something a little unique, as he is wont to do. In fact, it was so out of left field that it led to Basketball Twitter getting off a bunch of jokes about the whole thing. The NBA on TNT crew for Tuesday night’s slate of action couldn’t help but make fun of the outfit, even when Dwyane Wade tried his best to explain what exactly was going on here.

It looks like he had to leave in the middle of a fitting pic.twitter.com/gIEOaARz3B — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 16, 2022

“That’s a peacoat and a suit connected,” Wade said. “That’s a peasuit.”

They weren’t the only ones to have fun with this.

Don’t knock it, he gets +2 CHA and advantage on speech checks https://t.co/4YKS7tOoHJ — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 16, 2022