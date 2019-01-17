Getty Image

James Harden is having a ridiculous season, as the reigning MVP is averaging just shy of 35 points per game, more than five points per game higher than Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis, who are second and third in the league in scoring, respectively.

Harden is averaging well over 36 points per game since the start of December, a month in which he dominated and really had to start carrying the full load for the Rockets towards the end of the month with Chris Paul battling a hamstring injury. In January, he’s increased that to a 42 point per game average in seven games, which is outright absurd as he somehow continues at his torrid pace.

While there’s concern all this effort he’s being forced to exert in the regular season will result in him being exhausted in the playoffs, right now there’s no indication he’s going to slow down at all. With Paul and Clint Capela out on Wednesday night against Brooklyn, and Eric Gordon questionable, the oddsmakers expect another huge night from Harden, setting his over/under for points scored at an insane 40.5 points.