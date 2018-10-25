Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are 1-3 on the young season, which is certainly not the position they expected to find themselves in just months removed from being one game away from the NBA Finals.

An offseason of changes to the supporting cast has caused the defense to regress as its clear they’re still trying to find their way without Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute on that end. The new additions haven’t gelled yet on either end, and what was a well-oiled machine from the start last year now has some squeaky wheels.

Few expect that to be the case all year, at least in the form of the Rockets not being a playoff team, but there is reason to wonder whether the ceiling for this team, that last year appeared to be beating the Warriors if healthy, has come down a bit. Making matters worse, Houston is trying to work through these issues without their top stars being out there, as Chris Paul has missed the last two games with a suspension. With Paul set to return, the Rockets’ other star guard James Harden has gone down with a hamstring injury, and it appears that will keep him out at least one game, according to coach Mike D’Antoni.