James Harden Led The Rockets To A Dominating Game 1 Win Over The Jazz

The Utah Jazz were riding high after eliminating the Thunder in Game 6 on Friday night behind a virtuoso performance from rookie Donovan Mitchell, who played well beyond his years to help his team advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for a showdown against the top-seeded Rockets.

But they were in for a rude awakening on Sunday in Game 1 as Houston reminded the basketball-watching world why they were the best team in the NBA during the regular season. The Rockets welcomed the Jazz into Houston and handed the Jazz a 110-96 loss to take a 1-0 lead and set the tone for the series moving forward.

The biggest reason Houston has been such a dominant force this season is because they boast MVP frontrunner James Harden, who exploded for 41 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead his team to an easy victory in their opening salvo.