Getty Image

James Harden isn’t having quite the start to this season he was hoping for. The Rockets lost to the Jazz 100-89 on Wednesday night pushing Houston to 1-3 on the season. The bigger story though was with Harden. The reigning MVP winner left the floor for the locker room five minutes early without an explanation.

Anytime a star player leaves a game early it’s concerning. It’s particularly worrisome for Harden when he’s known for playing through bumps and bruises.

After the loss, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni informed media that Harden left the game due to hamstring tightness and that he didn’t know how severe the injury was or how it would impact his future status. Hamstring injuries are just one of those types that can flame up at a moment’s notice, as the Rockets know all too well after losing Chris Paul in the Western Conference Finals with a hamstring issue.