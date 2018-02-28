James Harden Believes ‘This Is The Year’ For The Rockets

Getty Image

On the eve of a big matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden spoke to ESPN and revealed he thinks that the Rockets are in a position to give the Golden State Warriors a major challenge in the Western Conference.

“This is the year,” Harden told ESPN on Tuesday. “For sure.”

A quote like that is the latest evidence that the Rockets are confident they can beat the Warriors, and right now, it’s tough to argue against that thinking. Winners of 13 straight, Houston is sitting in first place in the Western Conference. They beat the Warriors on opening night, and though they sit just a half game above the defending champs, confidence seems to be at an all-time high for Harden’s Rockets.