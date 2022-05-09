The return of Joel Embiid to the Sixers lineup reinvigorated the team in Game 3 as they swiped their first win of the series against the Heat on Friday night with a dominant defensive performance, but Game 4 saw maybe an even more important development in Philadelphia, as James Harden came to life for a full game for really the first time this postseason.

In the first quarter, it was the Joel Embiid show for Philly, as he scored 15 in the opening period in what was clearly a concerted effort to get the big man going after a relatively quiet series debut offensively in Game 3.

The Bank is open, even on Sundays. Joel Embiid is heating up in Q1, he has 11 points and counting…#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/6iSHJbLGpd — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

Jojo going to work early, he finishes Q1 with 15 points! MIA 28 | PHI 30

End of Q1#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/MYFg87YBWu — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

Bam Adebayo had the answer on the other end, though, as Miami hung tough for most of the first half thanks to strong play inside from he and Jimmy Butler.

The bigs are going to work 💪 Bam leads the @MiamiHEAT with 12 points.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/0VjWAixD6r — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

However, the Sixers would pull ahead to an 8-point lead at the break, thanks to another strong second quarter from James Harden, as that has been his best quarter in each game so far this series. The issue for Harden has been sustaining that effort, as the second halves have been disasters through three games of this series for him, but he finally put together a complete game in Game 4 with 31 points on 18 shots, including a 6-of-10 night from three-point range, stepping up in a huge way for the Sixers.

James Harden caps off a 15-4 @sixers run with a floater in transition!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/nRTI6w1NVu — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

You know James Harden is in his bag when he's getting to his stepback 🎒#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/h5FRsPBKhh — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

While Harden had 31, he was not the high point man of the evening, as that title belonged to Jimmy Butler who kept the Heat in the game in the second half through sheer force of will, scoring 40 on the night, despite his teammates being unable to knock down a three-point shot to save their lives.

Way to create some space! Jimmy hits the brakes and knocks down the turnaround jumper.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/MU5aJcjW9H — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

Jimmy Butler is in go mode! He's up to 29 points for the @MiamiHEAT.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/EaTHFKLesE — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

Butler’s effort kept the Heat within four at the break — which apparently wasn’t exciting enough to keep everyone seated courtside awake — but in the fourth quarter James Harden came alive to stretch the lead back out to double figures with haste.

James Harden pushes the @sixers lead to 12!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/Ek1xBwRnpn — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

Miami wouldn’t go away, though, as Butler and Adebayo continued to keep them within striking distance, but the shots simply would not fall for the Heat, who finished the game 7-of-35 from three-point range, to allow them to reel in the Sixers. On the other side, Harden stayed hot late, putting the daggers in the Heat every time they made a push to get the game within a couple of possessions, scoring 16 in the final quarter of play.

James Harden is heating up for the @sixers!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/u2d3zPw8rG — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

James Harden is coming up big in the CLUTCH! He knocks down his 3rd three-pointer of Q4.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/5NVG0TpiHg — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

James Harden is in HIS BAG!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/IISd0vdaTW — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2022

It was the exact type of performance the Sixers have been waiting for from Harden, as he was able to finally find some success going downhill despite still clearly not having the burst of old off his first step, but more importantly the perimeter shot started falling, which he’s struggled to consistently hit so far. With Embiid steadily rounding into form (24 points and 11 rebounds in this one), Harden finding anything approaching his shooting form of old would flip this series on its head, as the Sixers would have the ideal version of their offensive trio, with Tyrese Maxey providing additional shooting and creation, as well as the pace they otherwise lack in transition.