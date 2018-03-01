Getty Image

The Clippers and Rockets have provided us with some of the best basketball Twitter moments of the season in their two meetings in Los Angeles. The first was the infamous secret tunnel incident that sparked a million jokes and was, for the better part of two days, a non-stop topic of conversation.

On Wednesday, the two met again at Staples Center and this time there were no near-fisticuffs in the locker room, but instead one of the most disrespectful plays in recent memory. James Harden’s crossover-stepback on poor Wesley Johnson sent the Clippers wing tumbling to the floor while Harden stared him down before knocking down a three-pointer to send the Houston bench and everyone watching into a frenzy.