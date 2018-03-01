James Harden is a bad man, and the MVP frontrunner reminded everyone of his absurd ball control skills on Wednesday night against the Clippers.
Poor Wesley Johnson found himself on the wrong end of what is arguably the nastiest crossover-stepback move of the season, as the Rockets superstar pulled the string back with a between the legs dribble that sent Johnson crumpling to the court. The worst part, by far, is that Harden stared him down and held the ball down for a solid two seconds before even thinking about shooting, marveling at his work.
I’ve watched this clip 30 times already and it has to be the filthiest move I’ve ever seen
sooo….he pushed off…..and then walked
Thats what I’m thinking. I’m ok with it not being called but we also can’t act like this is an amazing move when he technically committed two turnovers.
Pretty much.
Not defending Harden, but two things:
1) that’s not an NBA-level pushoff…that’s “boxing out.”
b) travelling? In the NBA? Bwahahahaha!!!! What are you – new?