Getty Image

James Harden is a bad man, and the MVP frontrunner reminded everyone of his absurd ball control skills on Wednesday night against the Clippers.

Poor Wesley Johnson found himself on the wrong end of what is arguably the nastiest crossover-stepback move of the season, as the Rockets superstar pulled the string back with a between the legs dribble that sent Johnson crumpling to the court. The worst part, by far, is that Harden stared him down and held the ball down for a solid two seconds before even thinking about shooting, marveling at his work.