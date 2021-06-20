Suns GM James Jones Was Named The 2021 NBA Executive Of The Year

The Phoenix Suns opened their Western Conference Finals series with the L.A. Clippers on Sunday afternoon, but prior to Game 1 they made an announcement of the latest award of the NBA season, with James Jones being honored as the 2020-21 NBA Executive of the Year at midcourt, receiving a standing ovation from the Suns faithful.

James Jones, NBA Executive of the Year pic.twitter.com/HVQExMfIMQ — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) June 20, 2021

It is a well deserved award for Jones, who has done extremely well in his tenure in Phoenix in building a roster that has become one of the most balanced in the NBA. The big addition this year for the Suns was trading for Chris Paul, a move that has been a clear victory for Phoenix, but he’s also made terrific moves in filling out depth as well, signing Jae Crowder, bringing Dario Saric in via trade two years ago, and has hit on draft picks and draft day trades, most notably in bringing in Mikal Bridges.

The Suns have been one of the best teams and stories in the NBA this season, and Jones has been rightfully awarded for his contributions in constructing this roster. The other likely top contenders for the award were Sean Marks of the Brooklyn Nets, who managed to make the James Harden trade happen to create their Big Three, and Travis Schlenk of the Atlanta Hawks for the roster overhaul he did to help the Hawks into the playoffs and, possibly, to a Conference Finals appearance of their own, pending Sunday night’s Game 7 in Philly.