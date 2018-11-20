Penny Hardaway And Memphis Landed The No. 1 Player In The 2019 Class

Getty Image

For a long time, the college recruitment of James Wiseman has been big news in the basketball world. On Tuesday, the talented high school senior announced his commitment and, in the end, it was a landmark recruiting victory for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

Wiseman, who is the consensus No. 1 player nationally in the Class of 2019, chooses Memphis over a group of suitors that included Kentucky. In the latter stages of his recruitment, it became quite clear in the eyes of many that it was a two-program race between Memphis and Kentucky and, in some ways, it is stunning to see the top overall recruit choose to pass on the allure of Lexington and John Calipari — who hasn’t landed a top overall player in a recruiting class since Nerlens Noel in 2012.

With that said, it isn’t a surprise in this case, as Wiseman hails from East High School in Memphis and was once coached at the AAU level… by Penny Hardaway.