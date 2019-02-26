Getty Image

During the All-Star break, LeBron James ensured fans that he has already activated playoff mode as the Lakers scramble to secure one of the final postseason spots in the West in the second half of the regular season.

He doesn’t really have much of a choice in the matter if he wants to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since his second season in the NBA, and it’s a rather tall order given the Lakers’ current position. They’re currently No. 11 in the West, three games out of the final playoff spot, so they really can’t afford any missteps the rest of the way.

Unfortunately, L.A. dropped a must-win game against the lowly Grizzlies on Monday night, a loss that doesn’t bode well for the their prospects here on out. Despite logging a triple double, LeBron was just 8-for-23 from the field, including 0-for-4 from downtown, but in the aftermath, it was Rajon Rondo who caught the ire of a certain former Lakers legend.

James Worthy went right at Rondo in an appearance on Spectrum Sportsnet, questioning his mental focus against Memphis and giving a bleak outlook about the team’s postseason prospects.