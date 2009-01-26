Jannero Pargo To Olympiakos

Forget about Stephon Marbury, the Greek team Olympiacos found their guard in Jannero Pargo. Leaving Dynamo Moscow, Pargo fills the void left by injured Josh Childress.
But while Nenad Krstic left his Russian squad for a chance to play in the NBA once again, apparently the government has decided to withdraw funding that was assigned to the clubs. Dynamo Moscow, one of the most affected teams, has seen Arriel McDonald, Darjus Lavrinovic, Hollis Price and now Pargo leave.
Source: Solobasket
this overseas business doesn’t look as good as it did 6 months ago.
Maybe as a bargaining chip
Hollis Price left Dynamo too
He is now with AJ Milano
Funny how before the NBA season began, not one day could go by that an article concerning players leaving to Europe was not posted on this site. Now we barely ever here anything about them.
Those players that left may have cashed in monetarily but they became irrelevent to most Americans. I wouldn’t have even known Josh Childress was injured or Brandon Jennings wasn’t getting any burn if I wasn’t constantly checking dimemag.com.
The ever-increasing fragile pro athlete ego may have been better served making less money but gaining more fame in the U.S. After all, as reality tv show us, fame is same as cash.
PARGO YOU RE WELCOME TO OLYMPIAKOS!NOW WE ARE THE BEST TEAM IN EUROPE!PARGO,PAPALOUKAS.CHILLDRESS,VUICIC,SKORTSIANITIS,GREER…ETC!
Shit i was hoping we signed him and let Dfish wilt away until the Playoffs!
What happened to Childress? And why isnt Young Money getting any burn?
I was hoping that the Lakers would pick up Pargo. He knows the triangle offense and would’ve been a nice pickup. However, New Orleans or Miami needed to sign this guy.
Childress is injured and will be back in about 40 days.
Olympiakos is one of the wealthiest (if not THE wealthiest) team in Europe and makes very fast moves. Pargo came to fill Childress’s shoes until he is well.
You understand what will happen if we have both of them along with all the other stars…