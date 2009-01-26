Jannero Pargo To Olympiakos

Forget about Stephon Marbury, the Greek team Olympiacos found their guard in Jannero Pargo. Leaving Dynamo Moscow, Pargo fills the void left by injured Josh Childress.

But while Nenad Krstic left his Russian squad for a chance to play in the NBA once again, apparently the government has decided to withdraw funding that was assigned to the clubs. Dynamo Moscow, one of the most affected teams, has seen Arriel McDonald, Darjus Lavrinovic, Hollis Price and now Pargo leave.

Source: Solobasket