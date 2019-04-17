Getty Image

The Nets and Sixers first round series has shifted to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Thursday, tied up at 1-1. The story of the first two games was the play of Philadelphia’s All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, who struggled mightily in a Game 1 loss and exploded for a triple-double in a Game 2 win.

Simmons was far more assertive in Game 2, getting downhill and attacking the basket with much more conviction than was seen in Game 1 — assisted by the Sixers getting out in transition more where he’s at his best. The Nets know the Sixers and Simmons are at their best in transition and that was a major factor in their Game 2 turnaround, where 20 percent of Philly’s points came off Nets turnovers, after just 8.8 percent in Game 1.

It’s no surprise that Simmons had a bounce back performance in the game that Philly was able to get out and run, and Brooklyn will be looking to tighten up on the offensive end to keep the Sixers from getting on the break. Jared Dudley, who missed Game 2, expects to play in Game 3 and offered a pretty simple explanation of how the Nets view Simmons as a threat: great in transition, average in the halfcourt.