Jared Dudley Explained The Different Vibes Of The Lakers Hotel Rooms

The NBA has been in the Disney bubble for more than a month now, which means players are pretty well settled into their new environment and have done whatever they can to make themselves as comfortable as possible.

The summer camp vibes of the videos coming out of the bubble on social media of guys having swimming races in the pool, fishing, golfing, and all of the other activities have been pretty incredible. Still, while players make the most of the situation, it’s still difficult for everyone to be away from their families for such an extended period of time, which is why the upcoming entry of families into the bubble has many quite excited.

For now, though, they’ll still have to get through another couple weeks of NBA summer camp and that means a lot of team bonding and finding ways to pass the time together. Lakers veteran forward Jared Dudley spoke with Kyle Goon of the OC Register recently in a delightful interview and dished on how the Lakers are handling the bubble, including a breakdown of the various “vibes” one can find in different Laker players hotel rooms.

“Dion’s got a great vibe to his room, different hookah. Bron has OCD, where it’s super clean and very nice and spacious. Kuz has the night cap of the stars and all that. It depends on what kind of vibe you’re going for. I like AD’s and Bron’s rooms, because they got the candles. I had my wife send me some candles. I got my room smelling good now.”

All of this is extremely on brand, from Waiters room being the team hookah lounge to Kuzma being the after hours party to LeBron having the insanely clean room that’s always got candles going. It’s terrific insight from Dudley, who also laid out some of the extravagant purchases he’s seen from players to make their rooms feel like home, including mattresses and LeBron buying a whole wine fridge for his room.

I also can’t stop imagining LeBron and AD going full dril and spending a ludicrous amount on candles each week.