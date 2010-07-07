Jared Dudley: LeBron To The Knicks

LeBron James might have to smack Jared Dudley.

While no one knows how truthful he is with this, the Suns’ bench player and Twitter fanatic tweeted: Breaking News!!! My sources tell me Lebron will announce that he will be goin to the NY KNICKS tomorrow on ESPN.. This is serious.. WOW!!!!

Dudley defended himself by saying three minutes later: That’s what I’m hearing.. I don’t care where he goes lol.. I personally thought he would stay in Cleveland..

I guess we will find out soon enough how serious Dudley really is.

What do you think?

