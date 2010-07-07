Jared Dudley: LeBron To The Knicks

LeBron James might have to smack Jared Dudley.
While no one knows how truthful he is with this, the Suns’ bench player and Twitter fanatic tweeted: Breaking News!!! My sources tell me Lebron will announce that he will be goin to the NY KNICKS tomorrow on ESPN.. This is serious.. WOW!!!!
Dudley defended himself by saying three minutes later: That’s what I’m hearing.. I don’t care where he goes lol.. I personally thought he would stay in Cleveland..
I guess we will find out soon enough how serious Dudley really is.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
haha. if this is true, it’s pretty damn funny that dudley is the one to break the story.
dudley is a fucking moron looking for attention. I bet his phone is blowin up and getting all kinds of nasty messages from Lebron’s camp, and probably Lebron himself.
This guy is acting like a gossiping 13 year old girl. What a BITCH.
Lebron is gonna crucify this dude to the backboard the next time they face each other on the court. Dudley definitely deserves to get bitch slapped.
JMZ, a very reliable source.
But get this, my sources tell me LBJ is going to the clippers, and then will get traded back to Cleveland on the spot, a reverse sign and trade! First time ever, and LBJ can say he did it first.
Another source tells me that Bosh is signing with the Idaho Stampede for the max!!!! No sign and trade deal though.
Get this balogna outta here
Jared Dudley is probably right but he is wrong for tweeting this. It’s like someone telling you the end of a mystery movie as you walk in the theatre
@ boomshakalaka:
Who cares what Dudley says?! And, why should LBJ care?! He deserves to get bitchslapped?! For offering his opinion?
LBJ isn’t a “fucking moron” looking for attention as well?!
GTFO!
Who cares!!! Even if he ends up being right, who knows how credible he actuall is … It’s still as up in the air as it ever was, you guys are retarded!
anywhere he lbj goes, there will be a million dbags right about it. no sense giving attention to one individual.
i don’t see why jared dudley should be considered a “fucking moron” for saying today what the entire world has been saying for three years now. he’s no more or no less credible than any analyst or fan that cares enough to talk about it.
lebron can go play in europe for all i care, we’re going to be hearing about him everyday all the same.
How many times do we have to hear “Sources tell me Lebron is signing with _________ ” ?
This has been going on for weeks. Dudley’s source my be his brother-in-law’s second cousin who read it on the internet.
Since when is Jared FUCKING Dudley a credible source for NBA news? On Twitter for that matter. How much Twitter gossip ends up being factual anyways. You can’t even take info like this with a grain of salt, you need the whole damn shaker.
Chad Ochocinco has done the same thing on twitter:
#OCNNBREAKINGNEWS *Empire state of Mind* *wink* *wink* only the smart folk will put this together and figure out what I am talking about #6
I’d bet Dudley knows the scoop, but he really is a jerk for leaking it. Bron, with his forced upon ESPN praise hour cannot be happy about this.
bron’s gotta get outta cleveland if he REALLY wants to win. and delonte’s ass is still there. that’s more then enough reason to leave. why wasnt that reported on more tho? kinda like shaq’s thing last year w/ gil’s girl. i mean, i know we all dont wanna hear that stuff blown up but i mean, damn, let the ppl that arent up on game half way hear about it. lol
Jared Dudley’s source? Amar’e. Well, that’s what my sources tell me.
RUMOR has it Lebron is going to team up with his HIGH SCHOOL teammates and sign with CHINA and have the nation of a billion play against the NBA. Yao Ming Junior will be the next to included in the 1-2 tandon of lebron and lil Yao on a P-N-R play all day.
RUMOR has it….LEBRON is actually the “ECLIPSE” from TWIGLIGHT.
Team LEBRON all the way
LOL
The people who give comments on this site are very angry…stop being haters…if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything…jus because your ugly or fat or jealous…that doesn’t give you the right to hate.
Dudley is about to be blacklisted from the NBA Marbury style.
This seems legit; I assume he’s still in touch with Amare; and Amare probably told him. If Lebron is going to suddenly pull a “Brett Favre” and announce where he’s going out of the blue, then the team he’s announcing would HAVE to know ahead of time. Someone in NY told Amare, he told Dudley…Dudley told EVERYBODY. I totally believe him on this one
Breaking news . . . my sources tell me I don’t give a fuck.
I like Dudley though.
Amare would be the source, but is Amare a reliable source? I say no
What do I think? I think Dimemag and all other professional news sources should stop using Twitter. If media outlets want people to take them seriously, they would stop using Twitter as sources of information.
Dime isn’t ran by a bunch of rumor-hungry 15-year-olds, is it?
i think he is going to new york i said to myslef no way amare signs there without knowing something in advance that had a huge impact on his decision
lebron’s conference taking place near new york, maybe Dudley and Amare are reliable. I’m starting to think maybe the hour long “special” will be a public relation move to prevent damage to his reputation for leaving Cleveland
This is the first guy within NBA circles to say definitively that they know where LeBron will land. Say what you will about Dudley, but the guy is known as one of the best interviews in the league and it’s pretty hilarious…All these losers at ESPN are guessing on the LeBron’s destination will be and admitting it..JA Adande would possibly pulverize Chris Broussard for this story and I think a lot of people might not mind watching that….Dudley stumbles on to the scene as the reporter who broke the LeBron story. ESPN is a joke these days and they deserve to lose out on this story. Jared, congrats dude. Suck it ESPN!
Can you imagine the cats who will actually sit through that one hour lebron telethon just to find out which team he chooses to “grace” with his presence? What a twat. Think I’ll just wait for the announcement on the internet as always.
get ready to hate. the hate toward lebron and the knicks is going to be at a level not seen in a long time. haters get your rest tonight, you have a big day tomorrow. knicks are back!
LeBron in New York makes sense. Cleveland isn’t a big enough town for King James
Oh man….I hope Bron signs with the Nets and throws EVERYBODY off lol
If Lebron really holds an hour long tv special tellin the world he’s leaving Cleveland he should not be allowed to set foot in Ohio ever again. NO I’m not from Ohio and YES I think if he want a ring ASAP he gotta leave (except to NY) but to hold a live speacial to do it, thats some real over the top foulness. I think he’s staying I just can’t see him doing all this to say he’s leaving but if he is leaving I bet he pull a Chris Brown and cry
Who cares? I hope he is right just so James’ self-created parade gets rained on. Seriously? An hour long special? Egotistical much. It’s ridiculous. It’s not like he’s giving a State of the Union address for God’s sakes.
As I suspected, no credible or professional merit in using Twitter as a news source.
LeBron’s supposed to be going with Miami, if we’re to believe the latest Twitter “source”.
This is old news, Dime. Take Jared’s face off the main page!!