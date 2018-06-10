Getty Image

Jaren Jackson Jr. will be a top-5 pick in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft, but exactly where the 18-year-old big man from Michigan State will land remains up in the air.

For Jackson Jr., the pre-draft process has been important because of how he was deployed at Michigan State, where he was often played either out of position or had his minutes limited. In any case, his abilities as a rim protector and the flashes of offensive brilliance with a strong jump shot (40 percent shooter from three-point range in college) and ball-handling ability, he’s a tantalizing prospect that many consider one of the safest picks at the top of this draft.

The question with Jackson is exactly what the top end of his potential is, and that will likely determine where he’s selected. Part of the question with Jackson has been if he “wants it” enough, given that at times during his year at Michigan State he appeared a bit passive and didn’t always dominate the way he was physically capable of. However, Jackson is answering those questions by setting his sights plenty high for who he hopes to ultimately be compared to, telling reporters after his workout with Phoenix that Anthony Davis was who he hopes to be like at the NBA level.