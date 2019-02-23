Jaren Jackson Jr. Will Reportedly Miss Significant Time With A Quad Injury

02.22.19 36 mins ago

It’s been a tough season for the Memphis Grizzlies. After starting the year red-hot, the team plunged into a full nosedive the past two months, which hastened the inevitable rebuild that’s been a few years in the making. That started with trading Marc Gasol to the Raptors at the deadline, and though Mike Conley is still currently with the team, there’s no guarantee he’s in the long-term plans.

According to the organization, they’re hoping that Conley can use his remaining time in Memphis to help mentor sensational rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., who has quickly established himself as one of the best players of his draft class and is emerging as a potential franchise cornerstone for a team that has its sights set solely on the future.

But the Grizzlies got even more bad news on Friday when Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Jackson could miss significant time with quad injury.

