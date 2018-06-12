A Number Of Teams Are Reportedly Interested In Trading Up To Take Jaren Jackson Jr.

06.11.18 2 hours ago

Arizona big man Deandre Ayton is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to the point where he is working out for only one team (the Phoenix Suns) and openly proclaiming his expectation to land in the top spot. However, the Suns are exercising due diligence in the manner of any responsible team and that includes pre-draft workouts with some of the top prospects in the class.

One such workout took place over the weekend with Michigan State big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and, while it may not be enough to sway the Suns away from Ayton, his performance reportedly made a significant impression and his work so far in the pre-draft period has piqued the interest of a number of teams around the league.

