Video: Jarrett Jack Already Made One Of The Best Passes You’ll See This Year

#Cleveland Cavaliers
10.09.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett got his career off to a great start last night, scoring his first NBA bucket courtesy of a behind-the-back dime from Jarrett Jack. It wasn’t just any dime, either — Jack caught a C.J. Miles airball, and at the same time wrapped it around his back to a trailing Bennett for the dunk.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, you might want to mark Cleveland Cavaliers games on your calendar this year. Not only did Dion Waiters throw down a nasty one-handed spike dunk last night, Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson combined for two of the best plays of the preseason. Playoffs or not, they’ll definitely be entertaining.

