Jason Kidd Is Reportedly Cal’s Top Target To Be Their New Head Coach

Cal reportedly fired head coach Wyking Jones on Sunday after two rather dismal seasons in Berkeley.

Jones went 16-47 in his two years at Cal, including a 5-31 record in the Pac-12 (which has not been exactly a powerhouse conference recently), so his dismissal, while fairly quick, isn’t a tremendous surprise. That means Cal will open up its coaching search, joining UCLA and Washington State as Pac-12 teams seeking a new head coach.

According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, they are hoping to bring back a Cal legend as their new head coach, as they will target Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, whose coaching experience is a pair of NBA jobs in Brooklyn and Milwaukee, along with a pair of top mid-major coaches if that doesn’t work out.