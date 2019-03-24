Jason Kidd Is Reportedly Cal’s Top Target To Be Their New Head Coach

03.24.19 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Cal reportedly fired head coach Wyking Jones on Sunday after two rather dismal seasons in Berkeley.

Jones went 16-47 in his two years at Cal, including a 5-31 record in the Pac-12 (which has not been exactly a powerhouse conference recently), so his dismissal, while fairly quick, isn’t a tremendous surprise. That means Cal will open up its coaching search, joining UCLA and Washington State as Pac-12 teams seeking a new head coach.

According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, they are hoping to bring back a Cal legend as their new head coach, as they will target Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, whose coaching experience is a pair of NBA jobs in Brooklyn and Milwaukee, along with a pair of top mid-major coaches if that doesn’t work out.

Around The Web

TAGSCALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARSCollege BasketballJASON KIDD
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP