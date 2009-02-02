Jason Kidd To Call Plays for Dallas

For the last couple weeks, all of the Mavs’ news has revolved around finding an heir to Jason Kidd. First, they were reportedly going to get Jerryd Bayless from Portland, then they were trying to figure a way to land Raymond Felton.
But today, Rick Carlisle is trying to right Dallas’ ship without making any personnel changes. Instead, he’s turning the playcalling reigns over to his future-HOF point guard.
The Mavericks coach met with Kidd earlier in the week and told the point guard to take over. Carlisle then handed Kidd a CD with the plays he had been calling and how efficient the players were in those sets. There has been a noticeable offensive improvement in the two games Kidd has called. Several players estimate that Carlisle called 70 to 80 percent of the plays in the first three months of the season and Kidd took the rest. That ratio has now been reversed.
Granted, the last two games have been against Golden State and a Shawn Marion-less Miami team. And in those games, Kidd’s numbers haven’t been all that great – (3 points, 9 assists; 7 points, 11 assists.) But if it’s helping the offense to run more smoothly, then Carlisle is making the right move.
But should Mavs’ fans be a little bit worried that Carlisle has given up the controls? This isn’t football, when asking a quarterback to call the plays makes sense because they have to adjust to a wide range of defensive schemes. Does this mean that Carlisle is a bit out of touch with what’s happening on the floor?
Source: SI.com
i’d say when it comes to a floor general like kidd, doing anything less is wasting his talent.
smart move, rarely do you see a coach so flexible in his methods. Looking at his past gigs, you can tell he tailors his methods to what the team needs.
lol, finally carlisle does it.
he was saying he would let the players play freely and call less plays for YEARS when he was with the pacers. he never did it…
he was saying the same at the start of the season, but ended up calling most plays. seems he finally got that part. but i still doubt it is fun playing for him.
i though jj barea was going to be the heir. There was an article that ran in puerto rico where barea said that the mavs were going to take care of him and that they were comitted to him after kidd retired.
lol, soft move on rick’s part
let Gerald Green call the plays nukk
It’s Jason Kidd, Of course you let him call the plays. I don’t understand why as a coach you have to tell NBA players how to run an offense. HELLO!!! They have been playing for how many years, if they are not good at taking threes, then they shouldn’t shoot them. If there game is close up then they should shoot from 5 ft in.
On a side note, I think it shows trust in players to allow them to call the plays, the only thing you need to be worried about is when someone makes a mistake and the other team goes on a run, then you call time out and tell them how to fix it.
Don’t let Kidd have too much control. Ask Joumana on that one.
in relation to football….
why does an nba team (especially dallas) have so many assistant coaches?
..can’t 1 of them be equivilent to an offensive coordinator and 1 be equivilent to a defensive coordinator? just like football?
if not….what the hell does a team need some many assistant coaches for? what are they actually coaching? dont they just keep track of a players fouls in a given game?
sheeeeit. let a proven pg like jason kidd call the plays. he’s been in dallas longer than carlisle anyway
and if not…then title an assistant coach as an offensive coordinator. phil jackson has tex winter for that in his triangle
Actually Heckler, there are many reasons for assistant coaches, like practices, post coaches, shooting coaches, etc. And Tex is a consultant not an assistant coach
great move by Rick
@Heckler: I think Assistant Coaches mostly come into play during practices and training and reviewing film sessions.
Watched that game against Miami, and Dallas looked unbelievably good, so I say it’s an excellent move.
i dont think so mainly b/c the pg is the qb on the floor and against a good defensive team, he needs to be able to read the D and make changes accordingly.
its called a scape goat
kidd will probably end up as a coach anyway.
doesnt really hurt the mavs since rick has always been a larry brown light who focuses more on defense and lives and dies with one or two players on offense.
i’d take kidd as a future coach over nash (too fun), paul (too competitive to coach anyone), stockton (too stoic) and williams (doesnt have an identity yet)
The Mavs rocked the Magic last night. So, that’s 3 wins in a row for Kidd playcalling. Sounds good to me.
Thats a good move its J Fuckin Kidd.
sounds like a great move to me. but only if Carlisle focused more on the defense and got that tight. if not what would he be doing?