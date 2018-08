Jason Kidd was pretty incredible for the Knicks last night in their big win over the Nets. Watch him drain the dagger and-1 three-point shot to give New York the lead for good.

Jeff Van Gundy clearly thinks it’s an offensive foul. What do you think?

