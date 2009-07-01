Jason Kidd’s Dallas offer: $9M a year for three years

07.01.09 9 years ago 18 Comments
Jason Kidd (photo. NBA)

“If [Jason] Kidd is truly willing to play a lesser role and/or take a big pay cut â€” which everything about him as a player says he would be â€” he immediately improves a contender’s chances. He knows his place and limitations offensively, and Kidd’s basketball IQ is high enough that he could adapt to any system … Everything is in place for Kidd to find the right match this summer. His entire career he’s played a winning style of basketball, and it’ll pay off for him next year.”

I wrote that three months ago, when I predicted Kidd would win a championship in 2010. That’s because I assumed Kidd would take the mid-level exception from a team like the Lakers, Cavs, Magic or Spurs, learn from the mistakes of Gary Payton in ’04, and get that elusive ring while still considered a valued contributor and not a ring-chasing front-running old man.

Even at 36, Kidd is the best free agent point guard available. He’s met with the Knicks already, but coming out of his meeting with the Mavs today, it looks like he’s not going anywhere, because Dallas has reportedly offered Kidd a three-year, $27 million contract.

So there goes that championship prediction. The Mavs are almost in the same position as the Suns, only their lead front-office executive wouldn’t go on TV like Steve Kerr and admit they’re not really a title contender. Kidd knows that, but at his age, a $27 million (semi) long-term deal is a lot to pass up.

If you’re Kidd, do you take the money from Dallas or take a pay cut with a better team?

