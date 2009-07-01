Jason Kidd’s Dallas offer: $9M a year for three years

“If [Jason] Kidd is truly willing to play a lesser role and/or take a big pay cut â€” which everything about him as a player says he would be â€” he immediately improves a contender’s chances. He knows his place and limitations offensively, and Kidd’s basketball IQ is high enough that he could adapt to any system … Everything is in place for Kidd to find the right match this summer. His entire career he’s played a winning style of basketball, and it’ll pay off for him next year.”
I wrote that three months ago, when I predicted Kidd would win a championship in 2010. That’s because I assumed Kidd would take the mid-level exception from a team like the Lakers, Cavs, Magic or Spurs, learn from the mistakes of Gary Payton in ’04, and get that elusive ring while still considered a valued contributor and not a ring-chasing front-running old man.
Even at 36, Kidd is the best free agent point guard available. He’s met with the Knicks already, but coming out of his meeting with the Mavs today, it looks like he’s not going anywhere, because Dallas has reportedly offered Kidd a three-year, $27 million contract.
So there goes that championship prediction. The Mavs are almost in the same position as the Suns, only their lead front-office executive wouldn’t go on TV like Steve Kerr and admit they’re not really a title contender. Kidd knows that, but at his age, a $27 million (semi) long-term deal is a lot to pass up.
If you’re Kidd, do you take the money from Dallas or take a pay cut with a better team?
We cant really answer this question cause im sure 99 percent of people reading this right now have never been offered even a million dollars or know what it feels like to win a nba championship.
IM THE BIGGEST MAVS FAN THERE IS AND I GOTTA SAY IM GLAD HE’S STAYING BUT IF CUBAN THINKS THIS SAME SQUAD CAN CONTEND WITH THE WEST’S BEST TEAMS HE’S KIDDING HIMSELF (PUN INTENDED). THIS TEAM NEEDS MAJOR ADJUSTMENTS AT THE CENTER AND SG POSITION AS WELL AS MORE DEPTH OF WINGMEN OFF THE BENCH. IF HOWARDS ANKLES ARE GONNA TURN TO SILLY PUDDY LIKE THEY DO EVERY YEAR AND IF JJ BAREA’S ISN’T GONNA GROW 9 INCHES BEFORE NEXT YEAR THEN WE’RE IN DEEP SH!T AGAIN. DENVER AND LA ARE GONNA EAT US UP AND NOW SINCE THE SPURS GOT RJ24 ITS GONNA BE WORSE. WAKE UP CUBAN THIS TEAM IS MEDIOCRE AT BEST!!! GET ANOTHER STAR WITH DIRK WHILE DIRK IS STILL IN HIS PRIME!!!!!
O BUT 2 ANSWER THE QUESTION IF I WAS KIDD I WOULD DEFINITELY GO FOR THE RING WITH ANOTHER TEAM. HE’S BEEN PLAYING 4 LIKE 15 YEARS MAKIN MILLIONS ON TOP OF MILLIONS ON TOP OF MILLIONS WITH NO RING TO SHOW FOR IT. BUT HE CAN TAKE THE MONEY, HAVE A 1ST OR 2ND ROUND EXIT AGAIN, AND THEN LEAVE FOR A CONTENDER FOR THE NEXT SEASON. HE’LL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF CUBANS DOLLARS FOR ONE MORE YEAR THEN HE’S GONE UNLESS WE BET BOSH OR ANOTHER SUPERSTAR NEXT SUMMER. IM OUT LIKE JERRY STACKHOUSE’S MINUTES
I think JKidd would thrive in the triangle in LA or be the calming veteran in Cleveland (Shaq does not calm or rally the troops)…
If he were to stay in Dallas, would the Mavs make a run at Iverson? Kidd could defend the 2-guards, and Iverson could be the 2nd option on offense behind Dirk. That could make a splash…
Take the money, get bought out when his talent erodes due to age by 3rd year, then take veterans’ minimum in 3rd year to jump on Knicks bandwagon (with LeBron James—and Bosh) for ring.
@jhustle:either your caps lock key is broken, or you are screaming all the time, in your mind, while typing.
I would love Kidd to have a ring, I always thought he would go back to the west coast i.e. the Lakers.
on the other hand, which NBA player has earned $9 million at the age 39???
I would take the money, too
it’s easy for us to sit here and say go for the ring, but money for the long term esp. in a bad economy is hard to pass up…..you never know when a rainy day is coming….i still think amidst all that..gotta go for the title while you can still be a huge contributor towards one
imo, he should take mid level (about 5 mill a year iirc) and get a ring. that’s 4 mil cut but he made so much money by now, its not like he would starve to death without that extra 4 millions. plus, if he goes to big market, thats tons of money from adds.
He’s probably gonna get paid less regardless.
I agree he should go grab that ring, but if he really loves Dallas (or NY,) playing somewhere he actualy enjoys living 8 months/yr is a big thing too.
Also remember, dude’s going through a messy divorce. You know that psycho bitch is gonna get half, you know, cuz SHE dished out so many dimes…
if he hasn’t earned enough by now to make the choice about the best team rather than the money then he deserves to never win a chip
Actually, isn’t he still rakin in 25% annual paychecks from RJ and Kenyon?
^ He certainly should be.
@james B
NBA players like JKidd have no idea there is a recession
@BNZA yea im screamin all the time when it comes to dallas. I been screamin since the 05 finals when we got jobbed by the miami sterns. i mean the david heat. I mean dywane jordan. i mean michael wade. whatever
Take the pay cut, go to a better team, run with a better system and coach.
Be real dumb to stay in Dallas. They are going nowhere in the next say….3 years.
Get out Jason.
@JHUSTLE
i feel you, I am german.
This is just the 1st step among many. We might have to see Brandon Bass go, but Ross from the Clippers should be a suitable replacement and cheaper. That leaves room for a free agent center either in Rasheed Wallace or Marcin Gortat. Then mavs will trade Stack and Dampier for somebody off the clippers, either camby or kaman. I’m hoping camby for his defense, but I think Kaman is more likely. These changes will boost the Mavericks defensively and they will be a suprising team next year.