Jason Kidd’s Girlfriend on Playboy

03.26.09 9 years ago 28 Comments

Not to get all into Jason Kidd‘s business, but this dude really upgraded from his first wife – who was smoking – to this chick, Hope Dworaczyk. Playboy’s Miss April is phenomenal, and a great excuse whenever Kidd’s not playing up to par. He’s put up around six points, six boards and six assists over his last five. Mavs fans – blame it on Hope. But she’s too hot to be mad at.

If you want to see more of Hope, check out this link to the Big Lead.

