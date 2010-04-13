Jason Richardson Switches From Nike To PEAK

Ever since his Michigan State days, Jason Richardson has been a Nike guy. But now more than ever, players are leaving the big American brands and heading overseas. Joining a PEAK roster than already includes Jason Kidd, Ron Artest and Shane Battier, check out J-Rich’s new kicks that that he posted on his Twitter feed yesterday.
What do you think?
I’m feeling these! The JR logo is kinda hot.
Why anyone in their right mind would switch to these no name shoes is beyond me.
Not only to you get shoes from Nike, your contract allows you “X” amount of dollars in gear.
I guess Peak is really paying more now. Shoes look crappy to me. Heel looks like the grill to an old Chevy or something. But I understand “cut the check”.
Hahaha. Peak also has Sasha Vujacic! I looked at the Peak webpage and found this gem about him:
“Sasha Vujacic, who has labeled himself as “the Machine,” plays for two basketball teams which are located in Europe and Los Angeles. The first, as mentioned before, is the LA Lakers. He plays as a shooting guard for the team’s defensive line. As for the other one, he is originally from Slovenia and is a member of the national basketball team. It is here, on the other hand, that he is given a point guard position.”
Defensive line? In basketball? Does this company even understand the sports it’s making shoes for?
“Ever since his Michigan State days, Jason Richardson has been a Nike guy.”
Jason Richardson was on Reebok his first few years in the NBA.
You’re right! He was rockin’ the ATR for a minute. But back in the day, and more recently, it’s been all Nike.
I’m sorry who? Peak??
been a while since a post..
a. danm! J rich always had the cool nikes with sweet colorways!
b. peak MUST be payin BIG money to these guys to wear their shoes…i mean from what iv heard a guy like j rich has 2 sets of sneaks (diff colors) EVERY game to chose from (with nike) why the hell would he give that up?? LOADSA $$$$
nuff sed
Iano
Anyone actually try out these shitty looking shoes? Like, to actually play basketball in? I’m rocking a few pairs of Hypermax right now, these things just don’t look like they compare at all…
@ Aaron
are you just being nice or you’re actually liking these for real!! because looks like you’re the only one lol is there a way you can find out what peak is paying those guys??? or what is the terms of the contract compared to Nike?
those are just horrible.!!!
eh…
Honestly, they kind of look like those shoes that Al Harrington tried to push for a bit – Protege? Not really feeling them, but if you get paid to wear them, and you are on the short list of their endorsements, which means you prob get more perks, then why not?
LL
its a chinese shoe company, so they will be thedirect cause of a jason richardson spained ankle
I do wonder about these shoes, the players must road test them as surely they wouldn’t wear something they don’t feel comfortable playing in. I’d like to know what they feel like to play in, Dime can you test these shoes for us your readers.
these shoes are fugly….they reming me of the starburys Ben wallace was wearing
I thought they made anti-freeze…
oh well, buddy’s 2010
Sasha Vujacic has no defense! this is a joke description in the peak website. Although props to him by getting Sharapova. Man that chick is smokin!
these are terrible. Peak will never be sucessful in the U.S. market. What are these guys smoking when they think they can sign washed up players, have no real marketing plan and just enter the market with OK at best product. eveyone who signs with them is doing it for the check, period.