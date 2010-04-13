Jason Richardson Switches From Nike To PEAK

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.13.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

Ever since his Michigan State days, Jason Richardson has been a Nike guy. But now more than ever, players are leaving the big American brands and heading overseas. Joining a PEAK roster than already includes Jason Kidd, Ron Artest and Shane Battier, check out J-Rich’s new kicks that that he posted on his Twitter feed yesterday.

What do you think?

Source: First Cuts

