Jason Richardson Switches From Nike To PEAK

Ever since his Michigan State days, Jason Richardson has been a Nike guy. But now more than ever, players are leaving the big American brands and heading overseas. Joining a PEAK roster than already includes Jason Kidd, Ron Artest and Shane Battier, check out J-Rich’s new kicks that that he posted on his Twitter feed yesterday.

