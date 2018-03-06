Jason Terry Let Lance Stephenson Know What It’s Like To Have Someone Blow In Your Ear

03.05.18

Let’s head back to Game 3 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat. By the time the clock hit zero, the Heat were able to secure a win and inch ahead in the series, 2-1. But the final score seemed to be merely a subplot for a fleeting moment, because this game was famous for Lance Stephenson doing everything he could to annoy the heck out of LeBron James.

Most notably, Stephenson was checking James defensively and, for some reason, thought it’d help get in the Heat star’s head by blowing in his ear. To this day, watching the clip of the incident — which includes James laughing at Stephenson’s antics — is really funny.

Now, fast forward a few years to Monday night. James is back in Cleveland, Stephenson bounced around before returning to Indiana, and the Pacers are in Milwaukee taking on the Bucks. Hoops fans were reminded of the aforementioned moment because Jason Terry decided he was going to blow in Stephenson’s ear after canning a three in his face.

