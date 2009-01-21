Jason Terry Is Killing

Jason Terry is quietly having the best season of his career, and he’s doing it off the bench. Averaging a career high 20.6 points, Terry is a virtual lock for Sixth Man of the Year honors as the NBA’s leading scorer among non-starters, and according to Rick Carlisle, he couldn’t be happier.

“He’s always like, ‘OK, coach. That’s great. I’ll do what you want,’â€‚” Carlisle said. “When you have an important player like that on your team, it really makes a difference.”



And so far it has. Try 33 points in 35 minutes last week against the Kings, and 28 points in 35 minutes on Wednesday against the Hornets. Despite the fact that the Mavericks have had a revolving door at the starting shooting guard spot, adjusting to Josh Howard‘s slew of injuries, Terry has only started seven games.

In basketball, how important is the sixth man?

