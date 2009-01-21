Jason Terry Is Killing

Jason Terry is quietly having the best season of his career, and he’s doing it off the bench. Averaging a career high 20.6 points, Terry is a virtual lock for Sixth Man of the Year honors as the NBA’s leading scorer among non-starters, and according to Rick Carlisle, he couldn’t be happier.
“He’s always like, ‘OK, coach. That’s great. I’ll do what you want,’â€‚” Carlisle said. “When you have an important player like that on your team, it really makes a difference.”
And so far it has. Try 33 points in 35 minutes last week against the Kings, and 28 points in 35 minutes on Wednesday against the Hornets. Despite the fact that the Mavericks have had a revolving door at the starting shooting guard spot, adjusting to Josh Howard‘s slew of injuries, Terry has only started seven games.
In basketball, how important is the sixth man?
Source: Star-Telegram
Very very important. Especially one that can create his own shot, can run an offense, and play at least a little defense. Like Terry, and even Manu.
You can’t control the tempo of a whole game without a good 6th man.
JT$
showing Terry some much earned love, this guy has been incredible all season. The sixth man is crucial. He’s the captain of the second unit, and the spark plug that can infuse the starters if they’re off to a bad start. A solid 6th man is a key ingredient for a championship calibre team.
I’m a raps fan, and we don’t have a 3rd, 4th, or 5th man, let alone a 6th man… see how thats turning out… disastrous.
I hope Terry takes home the hardware
I’m impressed by the class that Terry is showing.
I feel like that sixth man spot is hella important in the NBA. Teams are too good to take out your leading scorer and watch a decent lead turn into a deficit. I think its under rated to have a 20pt legit scorer coming off of the bench to maintain a lead or finish off a game.
Terry is my 2nd cuzn and ive been keeping an eye on him for a long time and that includes bragging and i guess it has finally payed of if he wins the award. My next target is mbah a moute on the bucks my 1st cuzin but hes still a rookie