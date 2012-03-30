Jason Terry Will Break One Of The NBA’s Longest Streaks Tonight

Expect Jason Terry to look different for the Dallas Mavericks’ matchup with the Orlando Magic tonight. The loser of a bet with Jameer Nelson, Terry will play for the first time without his trademark headband and high socks. Teamed up with rapper Jadakiss, Terry took on the team of Nelson and comedian Bill Bellamy in a CrossFit relay, which consisted of a shuttle run, burpee box jumps, air squats, and ring rows.

If Team Nelson won, Terry would have to go without his headband and high socks when the Magic play the Mavericks tonight; if Team Terry won, Nelson would have had to wear high socks and a headband.

Unfortunately for Terry, Team Nelson bested him…



Terry expects the Mavericks to win and for him to “drop 30” on Nelson but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Terry is extremely superstitious, as he told GQ last season:

Once (Terry) joined the NBA, he began wearing a pair of shorts from the opposing team the night before each game. He also developed a habit of eating chicken before every game. Plus he plays while wearing five pairs of socks, layered from the bottom up in extending lengths. The socks that go all the way to his knees, the outermost layer, are a tribute to his father.

For Terry, the only good thing about losing this bet is that he will get ready quicker since he won’t have to put on all those socks. And you never know, without his trademark look the Magic may not know who he is, so he could be left wide open for jumpers. No matter what happens at Friday’s game expect Terry to look like a different player.

(Via Orlando Pinstriped Post)

Should he go through with it?

