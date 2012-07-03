Jason Terry’s Top 5 Plays As A Maverick

Now thattime with the Dallas Mavericks is reportedly coming to a close , we thought we would recall his best plays as a Maverick. Even thoughwas the key cog in the Dallas wheel, Terry was always there, providing a spark off the bench and relieving some of the scoring pressure. There’s no doubt there were many great plays during his eight-year run with the Mavs, as he was a key ingredient in Dallas’ 2006 Finals squad and 2011 championship team. But we’ve narrowed it down to five, so check them out as we count them down.

5. Jason Terry dunks on Keith Bogans (2010-2011 season)

Even though Terry was, shall we say, aging, at the time, he could still get up when he had to. Keith Bogans found that out the hard way.