Jason Thompson Wants A Yacht And Twitter Followers For Christmas

After only winning 17 games last season, the Sacramento Kings are off to a much better start this year, at 3-4. As of Monday, they are riding a two-game win streak after beating Utah and Golden State. One major reason to get excited if you’re a Kings’ fan – and yes, they still exist – is the development and maturity of second-year starting PF Jason Thompson.
Along with Kevin Martin, Spencer Hawes and rookie Tyreke Evans, Thompson and the Kings are building a strong foundation for the future. Whereas major success is probably still years away from materializing for Sacramento; if they continue to draft well and develop their young talent, the Kings should return to playoff form. The days of Webber and Bibby may be over, but a new core of high draft picks are now trying to regain Arco’s tough home advantage.
The 6-11 Thompson averaged just over 11 points and seven boards a game as a rookie and really sees the floor well for a big man. This season, JT is playing a much larger role in the rotation – he dropped 19 and 10 Sunday night against the Warriors – and is already being looked upon as a team leader. With their top scorer and best player (Martin) now out the next 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture, it will be interesting to see how the team reacts. One King that doesn’t mind the added pressure is JT, who took a few moments recently to share his thoughts with Dime.
Dime: What’s been the biggest difference between your rookie year and this season?
Jason Thompson: I don’t have as many jitters as I did before. I have a lot of confidence coming in and I feel more comfortable. I have played in every city already and played in every home game. I think my game will get easier the more years I play.
Dime: After a solid rookie campaign, were you surprised at the lack of hype you received going into this year?
JT: No, I think that can happen when your team doesn’t do as well. I might have put up stats that people didn’t expect me to, but that is just the work ethic that I try to put in; I think that’s how you get respect and with the more national attention that we get, we hope to have more nationally televised games for next season. Then, I would be able to showcase the team and myself a little bit more and make myself more known nationally.
Dime: What has got to change this year for the Kings to be more successful?
JT: Players have been in and out. We really need to have a good core group of guys. We cannot always have the excuse of having guys being too young. There will come a time when we’re just not getting any younger. Hopefully we can continue to have the same group of core guys and start gelling and getting the wins.
Dime: In your opinion, how good will Tyreke be this season?
JT: The sky is the limit for Tyreke. He is a guy who can play the point, play the two. He is 6-6, strong and has a good physical body. He is a tough matchup and can really get to the paint with ease. Once he starts getting a lot of reps in and learning the game, then the sky’s the limit.
Dime: Switching topics completely, the holiday season is upon us. Which is better: Thanksgiving or Christmas?
JT: I love both. I really like Thanksgiving because of the food – even though the food is similar during Christmas time. I just love the turkey and macaroni and cheese. It is an excuse to eat unhealthy. I love Christmas too, who doesn’t love presents? I think it’s not the same as when I was youngerâ€” when I was getting certain games â€”but it’s the thought that counts.
Dime: What would be your ultimate Christmas gift?
JT: A yacht. When I have been in the League for a couple more years, maybe I’ll get a mansion. It’s something that you dream of and this is my dream. Since I was a little kid I dreamed of being in the NBA, so now that I am I can strive for other things that I want to get.
Dime: You sure you wouldn’t want as many followers on Twitter as your teammate Jon Brockman?
JT: Of course I would. (laughs) He has the whole state of Washington and the University of Washington on his Twitter. Hopefully I can get some of his followers. They can follow me at twitter.com/jtthekid.
I can see this dude making a “I’m on a boat” video with Donte Greene.
Hilarity ensues.
Jason Thompson was looking surprisingly fast last night. Didn’t quite have a lot of basketball skills, but the tools seem to be there.
BTW, the Kings have some of the worse announcers I’ve ever heard, they were HORRIBLE. Only guys worse that I can recall off the top of my head are Clide Frasier for the Knicks.
He should do Boats N Hoes with Will Ferrell and John C Reilly
Good to see a little love for the franchise, Dime. JT is one of the reasons we still tune in, but right now it’s all about Tyreke. If he brings the kind of stuff his fellow Memphis guard brought to the L before him, the Kings might be on the right track. And FYI, JJ – there’s plenty of us still around drinking the purple kool-aid (even though it requires more sugar than usual these days….)
@ Sacto J
Don’t you mean more vodka than usual?? JK. I predicted a lot of heavy drinking this season but so far not so much. No one expects much from the kings. Just steady improvement and effort. So far that’s what we’re seeing. And mark my words J, K Marts injury is the begining of the end for him in Sac. Tyreke is gonna flourish at the 2 for the next 2 months and force the kings into a difficult decision in the future.
Damn JT a yacht?? Where you gonna put it? Out on the river in old Sac?? Folsom lake??
I see this Sacramento team improving quite a bit season after season the next 2 years. Next year: Playoffs maybe; In two years: Watch out! (Kind of like the young Hawks upped their game the last few years due to young players improving and team continuity.)
Watched the Hawks/Kings game on tv several days ago and Thompson really impressed me. I think Hawes is a nice player too. Evans did not impress at all, but I’ll take it that was an off game for him.
And Martin may have an awkward style, but fact is the guy just is damn good (allstar level these days, I honestly think) and very tough for teams to stop.
I agree with the above post…we have the worst announcers in the league!!!…I’ve been saying this for years but I cannot stand Grant Napear and Jerry Reynolds..too old hicks who don’t know basketball at all!!..I also brought it up before but Dime should rate the announcers of all the teams in the league..
^^^^^ Great idea by JoeCozi. DIME should do an article rating/ranking the best team broadcasters in the L. The best, the worst, the neutral, the homers, the anti-homers, the loyally blind, the critical, the funniest, the corny, the coolest, the most pathetic, etc….
Put it in the bucket and send him to the LINE!!