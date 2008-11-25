We Reminisce: Jay Williams

Last night before I tuned in to watch my beloved Syracuse Orange play Florida I watched some highlights from the earlier college games and I noticed Jay (Jason) Williams was in the ESPN studio as an anchor. It got me thinking about when he was running things down at Duke.
Williams was an absolute beast at Duke. Along with Chris Duhon, Shane Battier, Carlos Boozer, and Mike Dunleavy, Jay Will ran through the ACC and the rest of the country. The Blue Devils won the 2001 NCAA Championship There wasn’t a better guard in the country than Williams. Hailing from New Jersey, Jay had hops, a ratchet, and you weren’t going to strip the ball from him, ol’ boy had that rock on a string.
Williams was the second pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. After a rookie season that had Chicago fans optimistic about the future, Williams’ career was cut short due to a motorcycle accident that almost took his life.
Williams tried to make a comeback in 2006, and while he impressed many with his recovery, his body had trouble adapting back to the NBA. But don’t think for a second that he is a scrub. We have some mutual friends and I have played with Jay on a few occasions, and don’t think he wouldn’t give you buffet style buckets. The dude still has mad game.
Damn you motorcycles! Damn you all to hell!
My Jay Will Chicago hardwood classic-style jersey is one of my most prized possesions. His triple-double in his rookie year was tooo dope.
I’m still wondering why my Nets cut him that comeback year.
And Christian, where can I submit a piece for the “Baller/Rapper” comparisons?
nets cut him bc he lost 99% of his athleticism after his legs/hips were put together using metal screws and super-glue.
@ Big Sia,
Hit me at christian@dimemag.com. If it’s hot I’ll post it for you. Only of it’s hot though!!! LOL
-cgf
Jason was Derrick Rose before Derrick Rose was Derrick Rose
what a stupid f*cking effect. jay is sick though
jay was derrick rose except he could shoot from anywhere past halfcourt
jay had the better shot but rose was more athletic
i must say watching bulls games on wgn im becoming more of a derrick rose fan everytime i see him, im against guards that can’t shoot the ball with consistency mainly because i was one and it came back to bite me in the ass, but that guy gets to the rim like steph,BD and A.I used to, but they had jumpers that people had to respect the fact that people are like 5 feet off him and he still goes where he wants tells you what kind of insane career we are in for…Mayo is also a guy that will put up points for a very long time,i don’t see him and beasley racking up on rings at all though
freaking annoying ass video… good thing he only scored 17 straight… he was sick in college but only in college… Don’t even compare him to Derrick Rose… that’s insulting. Jay Will had a “promising” rookie year but was no where near what Derrick Rose is doing right now. Jay Will at best would have been good as Raymond Felton. Duke sucks.
i remember he only shoots 60% from the charity stripe, and he always misses big free throws and Duke lose