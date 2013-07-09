Jason Williams Unleashes The Infamous Elbow Pass During A 2013 Tour In China

Even though he can’t withstand the wear and tear of a NBA season anymore, Jason Williams is still one of the greatest ballhandlers ever. Currently, he’s hooping on a USA Legends Tour in China, where he’s still breaking down and embarrassing defenders. Recently, he busted out the infamous elbow pass during a sick coast-to-coast foray. Remember, this isn’t the first time he’s done this on a tour in China.

Who’s the greatest ballhandler you’ve ever seen?

