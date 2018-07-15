JaVale McGee Explains Why He’s So Excited To Play In Los Angeles

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers entered this summer with a big need at center, especially because Brook Lopez ended up leaving the team in free agency. So once the team was able to secure a signature from LeBron James, the Lakers decided to beef up their frontcourt by signing JaVale McGee away from the Golden State Warriors. McGee spent two years with Golden State, winning a pair of rings and adding depth off the bench.

There’s no word on whether McGee will be expected to start and play heavy minutes or have a similar role to what was asked of him with the Warriors — play a handful of minutes each game, protect the rim, and catch lobs when thrown in his direction. But one thing is for sure: McGee really cannot wait to be a member of the Lakers.

This was evident in a video the Lakers put out in which McGee spoke about his mother, Pamela, who played her college ball at USC and spent one year as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks during her professional career.