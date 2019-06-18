Getty Image

There are few non-championship contenders that have been more entertaining on and off the floor in recent years than the Washington Wizards of the late aughts and early 2010s.

Those teams, which featured the likes of Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, JaVale McGee, Andray Blatche (and, by proxy, Lapdance Tuesdays), and others was something of a ragtag bunch that approached basketball in a, let’s say, unique way. At their best, they were thrilling to watch, especially when Arenas would catch fire, and at their worst, they were closer to a comedy act. In either state, they were fascinating, and it’s why a decade later folks like to remember those teams.

The problem is, there were some rotating parts that not even those on the Wizards recall being on the team, as we learned on Tuesday when JaVale McGee told Arenas and Young in the comments of an Instagram post that he doesn’t even remember when Mike Bibby was with them in Washington.