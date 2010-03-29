Jay Williams Makes A Cameo At House Of Hoops Grand Opening

Last Friday, we told you about the new House of Hoops that was opening in Wayne, N.J. And for everyone that came through, they were not disappointed in the least. With Funkmaster Flex on the 1’s and 2’s, and New Jersey native John Celestand (a member of the Lakers’ 1999â€“2000 championship team) on the mic, the place was packed. Oh yeah, and then there was that whole cameo from Jay Williams. Check it out after the jump.

In conjunction with the grand opening of the House of Hoops within the existing Foot Locker in the Willowbrook Mall, Chainlink Fundamentals held a skills camp at the Wayne PAL for local high school athletes. But this wasn’t any normal clinic. The world champion Celestand came to the clinic to show the local athletes some drills that they could take home with them in order to improve their game.

Back in-store, both Celestand and special guest Williams spoke to the local athletes about the importance of education and to focus on their grades along with their basketball skills. This combination was exemplified by the two standout high school athletes from the area that were featured: Montclair Kimberley junior John Snow and Eastern Christian junior Brianne Traub. Below are their profiles.

John Snow

Hometown: Newark, N.J.

High School: Montclair Kimberley Academy

Year: Class of 2011

Height: 6-0

Weight: 163

Position: Guard

After missing last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee, John Snow knew he had to come back in a big way for his junior year. And that’s exactly what he did. The versatile guard averaged close to 16 points and 2 steals per game, sparking Montclair Kimberley’s bold turnaround from a 6-17 record a year ago to 22-6 this season. Displaying steady leadership and clutch scoring ability, at only 16 years old, Snow has the basketball maturity of a college athlete, and is the type of ballplayer you build a program around. Quick, smart and also humble, cerebral is often the word best used to describe him on and off the court. Coming back to play for the Cougars next season, his future in basketball is limitless.

Brianne Traub

Hometown: Wayne, N.J.

High School: Eastern Christian High School

Year: Class of 2011

Height: 5-8

Position: Guard/Forward

When it comes to scoring points, there’s no one that does it better than Brianne Traub. And after becoming a 1,000-point scorer earlier this year, the Eastern Christian junior didn’t let up one bit. With a game reminiscent of UConn grad Renee Montgomery, it’s no surprise that she and the Huskies are her favorite player and team. With power drives to the hoop or spotting up beyond the arc, Traub can score from anywhere on the floor. Just ask New Jersey girls basketball powerhouse Paterson Catholic. After scoring 31 of her team’s 42 points in a 44-42 loss this past January, Traub hit the game-winning basket to beat them in the State Tournament this March. Finishing the season with a 23-5 record, averaging close to 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals per game, she’ll be back in action for the Lady Eagles next year.

In addition to the players, they honored a local coach (Janice Walker of the East Orange All-Stars) and a local program (Jersey Jayhawks). Check out the awesome photos below by Matt Brown (www.mattybrownphotography.com).

