Jay Williams Makes A Cameo At House Of Hoops Grand Opening

Last Friday, we told you about the new House of Hoops that was opening in Wayne, N.J. And for everyone that came through, they were not disappointed in the least. With Funkmaster Flex on the 1’s and 2’s, and New Jersey native John Celestand (a member of the Lakers’ 1999â€“2000 championship team) on the mic, the place was packed. Oh yeah, and then there was that whole cameo from Jay Williams. Check it out after the jump.
In conjunction with the grand opening of the House of Hoops within the existing Foot Locker in the Willowbrook Mall, Chainlink Fundamentals held a skills camp at the Wayne PAL for local high school athletes. But this wasn’t any normal clinic. The world champion Celestand came to the clinic to show the local athletes some drills that they could take home with them in order to improve their game.
Back in-store, both Celestand and special guest Williams spoke to the local athletes about the importance of education and to focus on their grades along with their basketball skills. This combination was exemplified by the two standout high school athletes from the area that were featured: Montclair Kimberley junior John Snow and Eastern Christian junior Brianne Traub. Below are their profiles.
John Snow
Hometown: Newark, N.J.
High School: Montclair Kimberley Academy
Year: Class of 2011
Height: 6-0
Weight: 163
Position: Guard
After missing last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee, John Snow knew he had to come back in a big way for his junior year. And that’s exactly what he did. The versatile guard averaged close to 16 points and 2 steals per game, sparking Montclair Kimberley’s bold turnaround from a 6-17 record a year ago to 22-6 this season. Displaying steady leadership and clutch scoring ability, at only 16 years old, Snow has the basketball maturity of a college athlete, and is the type of ballplayer you build a program around. Quick, smart and also humble, cerebral is often the word best used to describe him on and off the court. Coming back to play for the Cougars next season, his future in basketball is limitless.
Brianne Traub
Hometown: Wayne, N.J.
High School: Eastern Christian High School
Year: Class of 2011
Height: 5-8
Position: Guard/Forward
When it comes to scoring points, there’s no one that does it better than Brianne Traub. And after becoming a 1,000-point scorer earlier this year, the Eastern Christian junior didn’t let up one bit. With a game reminiscent of UConn grad Renee Montgomery, it’s no surprise that she and the Huskies are her favorite player and team. With power drives to the hoop or spotting up beyond the arc, Traub can score from anywhere on the floor. Just ask New Jersey girls basketball powerhouse Paterson Catholic. After scoring 31 of her team’s 42 points in a 44-42 loss this past January, Traub hit the game-winning basket to beat them in the State Tournament this March. Finishing the season with a 23-5 record, averaging close to 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals per game, she’ll be back in action for the Lady Eagles next year.
In addition to the players, they honored a local coach (Janice Walker of the East Orange All-Stars) and a local program (Jersey Jayhawks). Check out the awesome photos below by Matt Brown (www.mattybrownphotography.com).
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
That should read
Jay Williams makes a cameo at the Bulls game to pay back the fan the MILLIONS he was paid after stupidly injuring himself driving wrecklessly from the “boys” club on the northside of Chicago. In turn making the Bulls waste the #2 pick they could have traded in a package deal for Amare Stoudimire and and Caron Butler.
I hate you Jayson “please call me GayJay” Williams.
Another bust from Duke. What’s next Cherokee Parks doing an opening for the Clips? Maybe Laettner and Avery making it up in ‘Sota. Would they just lose to Butler already so we can all sleep in peace.
@ ChiTown
Classy lol
You act like dude has no regrets.. dont forget he lost his CAREER, you lost steam.. aint like he ruined your chip aspirations anyways lol dude was raw but not THAT raw..
Is dude still trying to make an NBA comeback?
@Lakeshow
9ppg and 5asst. He was not very impressive at all! I hated him his entire college career. And I hated him even more when he dawned that Bulls #22. Jamal Crawford was outplaying the entire time (after he came back from injury) but couldn’t get tick. Jay williams was a bust. He had a nice handle but that was the end of it.
Celestand’s career hilite was when Vince crossed him up and then slammed the tomahawk. pretty good work.
Jay will was a beast at duke !!! He woulda worked out in the league too if he didn’t hurt himself ! I can tell alot of people that never played any level of ball read and comment on this shit
IMO Jay Williams was nice and showed signed of becoming a good player. He was inconsistent, for sure, but he was a rookie. Didn’t he post a triple-double on the Jason Kidd-led Nets?? Triple-dips don’t happen by fluke.
@Chicago… of course Crawford was playing better than J-Will. J-Will was a rookie at the time. Not exactly a big surprise. His accident was unfortunate but i’m sure he regrets it. Your rant is equivalent to a Cleveland fan calling Bobby Phills an idiot for dying during his accident. Accidents happen and, like I said, they are unfortunate.
One other thing… you’re wrong about Crawford not getting any tick. Isn’t it amazing what hate for a player does for perception.
[www.basketball-reference.com]
[www.basketball-reference.com]