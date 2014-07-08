Jay Williams Says Justin Bieber Is “Changing Lives”

Former Dukie, Bulls point guard and all-around awesome guy, Jay Williams, is a friend of Dime. That’s why we’re pretty convinced Justin Bieber brainwashed after their recent rendezvous Jay shared on Twitter.

Here’s the tweet in question:

Spending the last 2 hours with @justinbieber was truly inspiring. He is changing lives. #BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/fsFswTnKNW — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) July 8, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There is nothing we can add that’s more amusing or bizarre than this tweet, and we’d rather not add to the tremendous backlog of Bieber venom on the Internet already — even though we’d like to.

We would like to know that Jay is OK, though, because he really is “inspiring.” After surviving a horrific motorcycle accident that ended his blossoming NBA career prematurely, he created a second life as an ESPN analyst while becoming a sports business all-star.

(H/T BroBible)

Best Bieber joke in the comments, go!

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.