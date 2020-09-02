Long the target of NBA teams in need of a strong player development mind in their head coaching seat, Villanova head men’s basketball coach Jay Wright was bound to get tied up in rumors again this offseason with the Philadelphia 76ers’ vacancy right in his backyard.

Wright is one of the most successful coaches in recent NCAA men’s basketball history, having won four national championships last decade and produced numerous NBA players in his program. And while he’s clearly qualified for an NBA job, rather than allow rumors to percolate, Wright announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is not in the running to coach the Sixers.

“The 76ers have an incredible leader in Elton Brand, outstanding young talent, and an incredible opportunity for any coach to compete for a championship,” Wright wrote. “As a lifetime 76ers fan, I have confidence they will bring in the right coach to build on what Brett Brown has developed.”

In recent years, teams have targeted Wright to develop their young players and be a strong leader for their team. Wright turned numerous players into NBA prospects while building Villanova from an experimental program that played ultra-small into a consistent powerhouse in the sport, with two national championship rings as proof of concept. But it seems Wright’s comfort at Villanova and success every year are too good a gig to give up to coach elsewhere in Philadelphia.