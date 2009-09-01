Jay-Z Designs Limited Edition Arthur Ashe T-Shirt

For those of you in New York, you know what it’s like when the US Open comes to town each year. Big screens in the parks, Wii setup at Niketown (which is amazing by the way) and long lines for the 7 train out to Arthur Ashe Stadium. Today, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) just made things even better, announcing that Jay-Z has designed a limited edition t-shirt featuring Arthur Ashe that will be sold at the 2009 US Open.

“I am thrilled that someone of Jay-Z’s stature would take part in this project,” said Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Arthur Ashe’s widow. “This shirt will honor the legacy of my husband and remind people of his contributions to both the sport of tennis and this country’s underprivileged youth.”

And if looking fresh wasn’t enough, proceeds from the tee will benefit the Arthur Ashe Endowment for the Defeat of AIDS. The shirt will be available on-site at the Octagon and the Arthur Ashe Endowment Booth, as well as online at USOpen.org and ArthurAshe.org.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.