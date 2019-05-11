Getty Image

All the stars were out in Houston on Friday night as the Golden State Warriors snuffed out the Rockets’ championship hopes on the road. Steph Curry came alive in the second half — including a career-high 23 in the fourth quarter — as the champion Warriors rebooked a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the road.

There was a lot going on in Houston that made that win special for the Warriors. They played without Kevin Durant, for one, and Curry got to throw the win in Chris Paul’s face after the latter kicked him off the Honda Center court before the game. But the action off the court was just as spicy, starting with Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones showing up and getting mocked with a Starbucks cup by the Rockets mascot.

Also of note: Jay-Z and Beyonce took in the action courtside, which is always fun. Twitter had a lot of jokes about the Rockets blowing it in front of Queen Bey on Friday night, but it was a game story in the Houston Chronicle that will leave the lasting story for the couple at Game 6.