Jay-Z Looks Pissed Stuck Between Beyonce & Jake Gyllenhaal (Pic)

Former minority owner for the Nets Jay-Z was on hand for Brooklyn’s Game 3 win at home against the Heat on Saturday night. He was flanked by his stunning wife, Beyonce, and a grizzly-looking Jake Gyllenhaal. One pic of the threesome showed an annoyed looking HOVA cut out of conversation between Beyonce and Jake.

Here’s the pic — almost as if Jay-Z is annoyed he brought Jake to the game because he’ll just talk movies with Bey…

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It then appears Shawn Carter takes his anger out on the ref after being left out of the previous conversation…

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But then Jay realizes, that he’s probably gonna be on the jumbotron so maybe he should avoid all that frowning. He is, after all, the artist behind the still-classic Reasonable Doubt.*

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Plus, Bey and Jay also look to be enjoying Deron Williams‘ fall from grace.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In the end though, Jake and Jay could laugh because both are fabulously wealthy and Jay-Z is married to Beyonce.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What are Jake and Beyonce talking about in that first photo?

