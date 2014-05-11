Jay-Z Looks Pissed Stuck Between Beyonce & Jake Gyllenhaal (Pic)

Former minority owner for the Nets Jay-Z was on hand for Brooklyn’s Game 3 win at home against the Heat on Saturday night. He was flanked by his stunning wife, Beyonce, and a grizzly-looking Jake Gyllenhaal. One pic of the threesome showed an annoyed looking HOVA cut out of conversation between Beyonce and Jake.

Here’s the pic — almost as if Jay-Z is annoyed he brought Jake to the game because he’ll just talk movies with Bey…

HQ: Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#1] pic.twitter.com/D54I4WozOM — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It then appears Shawn Carter takes his anger out on the ref after being left out of the previous conversation…

Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#2] pic.twitter.com/mGFhAYAl7W — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But then Jay realizes, that he’s probably gonna be on the jumbotron so maybe he should avoid all that frowning. He is, after all, the artist behind the still-classic Reasonable Doubt.*

HQ: Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#2] pic.twitter.com/aT9PIfPNxu — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Plus, Bey and Jay also look to be enjoying Deron Williams‘ fall from grace.

HQ: Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#4] pic.twitter.com/l0arWS4RB5 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In the end though, Jake and Jay could laugh because both are fabulously wealthy and Jay-Z is married to Beyonce.

HQ: Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#3] pic.twitter.com/sVdQNANgNB — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What are Jake and Beyonce talking about in that first photo?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.