Jay-Z Looks Pissed Stuck Between Beyonce & Jake Gyllenhaal (Pic)

Former minority owner for the Nets Jay-Z was on hand for Brooklyn’s Game 3 win at home against the Heat on Saturday night. He was flanked by his stunning wife, Beyonce, and a grizzly-looking Jake Gyllenhaal. One pic of the threesome showed an annoyed looking HOVA cut out of conversation between Beyonce and Jake.
Here’s the pic — almost as if Jay-Z is annoyed he brought Jake to the game because he’ll just talk movies with Bey…
HQ: Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#1] pic.twitter.com/D54I4WozOM
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014
It then appears Shawn Carter takes his anger out on the ref after being left out of the previous conversation…
Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#2] pic.twitter.com/mGFhAYAl7W
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014
But then Jay realizes, that he’s probably gonna be on the jumbotron so maybe he should avoid all that frowning. He is, after all, the artist behind the still-classic Reasonable Doubt.*
HQ: Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#2] pic.twitter.com/aT9PIfPNxu
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014
Plus, Bey and Jay also look to be enjoying Deron Williams‘ fall from grace.
HQ: Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#4] pic.twitter.com/l0arWS4RB5
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014
In the end though, Jake and Jay could laugh because both are fabulously wealthy and Jay-Z is married to Beyonce.
HQ: Beyoncé & Jay Z with Jake Gyllenhaal at the Heat Vs. Nets game tonight. [#3] pic.twitter.com/sVdQNANgNB
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) May 11, 2014
What are Jake and Beyonce talking about in that first photo?
