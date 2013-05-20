Jay-Z Surprised Skylar Diggins With a Brand New Mercedes (Photo)

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Jay Z #Instagram
05.19.13 5 years ago

Life is good when you’re part of the Roc Nation Agency Family. Remember a few weeks back when we told you that Jay-Z signed Skylar Diggins as one of his first clients for his new sports agency?

Apparently, being one of Jay’s clients comes with perks. Check out Skylar’s new gift:

(Click for a larger view)

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Jay Z#Instagram
TAGSinstagramJay ZReal StoriesSkylar DigginsStyle - Kicks and GearWNBA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP