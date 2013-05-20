Jay-Z Surprised Skylar Diggins With a Brand New Mercedes (Photo)

Life is good when you’re part of the Roc Nation Agency Family. Remember a few weeks back when we told you that Jay-Z signed Skylar Diggins as one of his first clients for his new sports agency?

Apparently, being one of Jay’s clients comes with perks. Check out Skylar’s new gift:

(Click for a larger view)

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook